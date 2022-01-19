Missing snowmobiler located in Baxter State Park after spending the night in sub-zero temps

BAXTER STATE PARK, Maine (WABI) - A missing snowmobiler has now been located in Baxter State Park after spending the night outside in the sub-zero temps.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says 26-year-old Garret Foss of Carmel was first reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say he ran out of gas while snowmobiling on perimeter road south of Daicey Pond.

That’s where Baxter State Park rangers found his snowmobile around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say they found Foss about three quarters of a mile away soon after.

He was semi-conscious and suffering from severe frostbite.

Officials transported him to Millinocket Regional Hospital immediately.

Maine Warden Service brought in a service airplane and Baxter State Park rangers to assist with the search.

