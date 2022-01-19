Advertisement

Medical Examiner has identified woman killed last week in Lubec

Paul DeForest was arrested Tuesday in Virginia
Paul DeForest was arrested Tuesday in Virginia
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - The Medical Examiner has positively identified the woman killed in Lubec last week as 58-year-old Eva Cox.

Authorities have charged her boyfriend, 65-year-old Paul DeForest, with murder.

State Police say Cox’s body was found in the trunk of a car near their home on Jim’s Head Road.

DeForest was arrested last week in Virginia and did not waive extradition.

We’re told he’s due in court Wednesday in Virginia.

