Medical Examiner has identified woman killed last week in Lubec

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - The Medical Examiner has positively identified the woman killed in Lubec last week as 58-year-old Eva Cox.

Authorities have charged her boyfriend, 65-year-old Paul DeForest, with murder.

State Police say Cox’s body was found in the trunk of a car near their home on Jim’s Head Road.

DeForest was arrested last week in Virginia and did not waive extradition.

We’re told he’s due in court Wednesday in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.