MDI gets food and grocery delivery business

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - There are plenty of restaurants on Mount Desert Island, but to eat at most of them, you’ve had to dine in or take-out. But an entrepreneur on MDI is now offering a third option.

An accident in 2020 left Bass Harbor resident Jason Sanchez in a wheelchair and unable to drive to go grab lunch or get groceries. During that time, he identified the need for a service MDI doesn’t have.

“I started calling companies,” Sanchez said. “And I asked them, ‘Do you guys have delivery? Do you guys provide delivery?’ And unfortunately, most of the places on the island don’t have enough employees to do that.”

In September, he started “Sanchez Delivery and More,” a company that’s now filling the delivery void. The Nor’easter in Northeast Harbor was the first to collaborate with Sanchez.

So far, its a win-win.

“As soon as we started posting about offering delivery, we definitely saw an influx of orders come in,” said Nor’easter Management Team member Kattie Sadd. “It was kind of fun for us because it was something we couldn’t really offer.”

“I’d get great feedback saying that this is definitely a service that the island needs,” Sanchez said. “Because we don’t have Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, nothing like that.”

“Knowing that there is somebody out there offering it is really, really exciting, I think for all of us on the island,” added Sadd. “The busier he gets, the busier we’re going to get. Hopefully, it only grows from here.”

Deliveries aren’t limited to island restaurants and aren’t limited to take out. Sanchez will go to Bangor if you need him to.

“I do grocery pickup from BJs, for Sam’s Club, Walmart,” he said. “Anywhere that you can put an online order and go pick it up, I’ll pick it up for you.”

Sanchez doesn’t see any reason why his business model couldn’t be followed in other small communities anywhere in Maine.

And according to Sadd, the Nor’easter sees ‘Sanchez Deliveries & More’ as the right business at the right time, run by the right individual.

“He’s just such a genuine, kind, hard working person,” she said. “So it was already easy to want to be working with him and collaborating with him.”

“I love helping the community in any way possible,” Said Sanchez. “I’ve really enjoyed doing this.”

