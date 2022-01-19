Advertisement

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hermon

The name of the victim has not been released.
The name of the victim has not been released.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Hermon Tuesday night.

Officials say they responded to Union Street at around 11:30 p.m. for report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a truck that had left the roadway and rolled into the woods.

The lone male occupant was found deceased inside the truck.

No name has been released.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday
One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC recording 14 COVID-related deaths over the holiday weekend
Maine State Police shared photos from two crashes.
Icy roads lead to crashes across Maine
Frankfort Robbery Suspect
Police looking for suspect in Sunday robbery at Wentworth’s store in Frankfort
Narraguagus Bay Health Care
Residents safe after wind blows roof off Milbridge nursing home

Latest News

In addition to masks, booster shots will be required to attend school in person.
Bates College begins spring semester with new mask guidelines
What expanded 5G rollout means for Maine airports
Maine DOT
Maine Department of Transportation plan reflects infusion of federal infrastructure funds
You can find and share your own recipes.
Maine’s largest food bank launches healthy recipe website