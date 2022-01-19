Maine’s largest food bank launches healthy recipe website

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Need some ideas for dinner tonight?

Good Shepherd Food Bank’s new recipe-sharing website may just have the answer.

The all new NutritionForMe.org has hundreds of recipes to choose from as well as tips and tricks around the kitchen.

The new initiative from Maine’s largest food bank focuses on creating healthy, inexpensive and easy-to-cook recipes.

There’s also an extensive search option where you can find recipes that use specific ingredients you may have around the house.

All the recipes are approved by the Good Shepherd’s Nutrition and Education team and include nutritional facts, and some even have demonstration videos.

And, if you have a favorite recipe to share, it just takes one click to suggest your own.

