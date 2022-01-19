Advertisement

Lawyer: U of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 sexual abuse survivors

The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who...
The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.(Source: Gray News)
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Attorney Parker Stinar said Wednesday that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.

“I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan,” Stinar said. “It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced.”

Anderson died in 2008.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday
One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC recording 14 COVID-related deaths over the holiday weekend
Maine State Police shared photos from two crashes.
Icy roads lead to crashes across Maine
Frankfort Robbery Suspect
Police looking for suspect in Sunday robbery at Wentworth’s store in Frankfort
Narraguagus Bay Health Care
Residents safe after wind blows roof off Milbridge nursing home

Latest News

The CDC updates its mask mandate and issues a warning about counterfeit N95 and KN95 respirators.
How to spot counterfeit masks
With the impending update of CDC mask guidance, Dr. Sanjay Gupta reiterates why an N95 is your...
Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?
A Texas teen has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend who was killed while walking...
Texas teen charged with murder of teen girl killed while walking her dog
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute