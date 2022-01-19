Advertisement

Kayla Payson sets Husson record as a sophomore

Payson swam the 200 fly in 2:23
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson sophomore Kayla Payson has already set a record in the 200 fly for the Eagles at 2:23.

Payson swam the 200 fly in 2:23
Payson swam the 200 fly in 2:23(WABI)

She explained what’s unique about her event, and the challenges that come with it.

“It’s like a sprint, but it’s not. You have to be able to pace yourself. It’s definitely a lot of upper body strength. We’ve been doing a lot of dryland training this year, which I think really helped,” said Payson.

Payson added that cardio and resistance workouts pay dividends in the pool. She says the 200 fly was a really tiring race when she first started, but now she’s eyeing personal best times every time she jumps in.

She’s the first swimmer in a basketball family, and she said Husson is a close team, focused on winning the NAC Championship.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday
One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC recording 14 COVID-related deaths over the holiday weekend
Red and blue lights
Speed believed to be a factor in fatal Hermon crash, victim identified
An Orland man was killed in a crash on Route 15 in Bucksport Tuesday night.
Orland man killed in Bucksport crash
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These...
30 more Mainers died with COVID since Friday

Latest News

She also helps the American Lung Association in Augusta
Mount View’s Krysta Porter serving as interim athletic director at alma mater at 23
Freshman forward, senior guard playing big minutes
Jetta Shook, Ty Giberson leading Bucksport basketball
Maine fell behind 3-0 after the first period both times on the way to losing, 5-3 and 4-3, to...
Black Bears react to close losses to No. 12 UMass Lowell
Ben Barr and Bryan Sidelinger bring you tonight's basketball highlights and scores
January 14 Starting 5