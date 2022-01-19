Kayla Payson sets Husson record as a sophomore

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson sophomore Kayla Payson has already set a record in the 200 fly for the Eagles at 2:23.

Payson swam the 200 fly in 2:23 (WABI)

She explained what’s unique about her event, and the challenges that come with it.

“It’s like a sprint, but it’s not. You have to be able to pace yourself. It’s definitely a lot of upper body strength. We’ve been doing a lot of dryland training this year, which I think really helped,” said Payson.

Payson added that cardio and resistance workouts pay dividends in the pool. She says the 200 fly was a really tiring race when she first started, but now she’s eyeing personal best times every time she jumps in.

She’s the first swimmer in a basketball family, and she said Husson is a close team, focused on winning the NAC Championship.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.