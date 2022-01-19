Jetta Shook, Ty Giberson leading Bucksport basketball

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Golden Bucks basketball is being spearheaded this season by a girls freshman, and a boys senior.

Freshman forward, senior guard playing big minutes (WABI)

Jetta Shook is making waves as a forward, with three years to go after this winter.

She said she looks up to her senior teammates to show her the way as she contributes varsity minutes for Bucksport.

Another big objective for Shook over the next few years: putting the Golden Bucks on the map for good.

“I would really like to build this program. That’s one of the things I really want to do, and make it far in playoffs,” said Shook.

Last year, Bucksport just had seven players out for varsity girls basketball. Shook said she’s excited for what the future holds.

On the boys’ side, it’s Ty Giberson running the offense for the Golden Bucks.

He described how he’s able to make decisions quickly to benefit the team, and how he keeps his confidence up throughout a game.

“I mean, it’s hard. I usually have the best defender on me always. If not one, maybe two. I’ve always got to find the open man. In order to keep my confidence high, I just have to keep shooting. The first thing I want to do when I come into the game is I just want to get on the line, get my shot going, and then go from there,” said Giberson.

Giberson credits his coaches, teammates, and his dad teaching him the game growing up for his prep success.

He looks up to NBA sharpshooter Klay Thompson, and he’s thrilled to finally see him back on the court after missing two seasons.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.