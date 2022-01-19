Advertisement

Jason Brown pleads guilty, sentenced after injuring toddler

Jason Brown admitted to intentionally injuring a 2-year-old girl in May of 2020.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - A Dedham man accused of seriously injuring a toddler has plead guilty to an aggravated assault charge.

Jason Brown has been sentenced to 9 years in prison with all but 4 years suspended.

Authorities say the child sustained a significant head injury.

The child is the daughter of Brown’s former girlfriend.

Brown was 23-years-old at the time of the incident.

