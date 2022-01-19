Falling Temperatures & Brightening Skies Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Conditions drying up for the rest of the night & the clouds will remain. Temperatures may climb a few more degrees this evening before a cold front moves through early Thursday. Lows tonight will range from the single digits across the north to the 20s & 30s closer to the coastline. Southwest wind will continue to bring some below zero wind chill values over the north.

As the cold front passes through tomorrow morning, winds will shift out of the northwest drawing in colder air. Most of us will experience our Highs on Thursday in the morning before temperatures fall for the rest of the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the teens & 20s. The cold front will stall out along the coast Thursday morning. This will direct snow showers from our southeast to move northwards along the front. Snow showers will be possible along the immediate coastline during the morning. Skies will brighten into the afternoon as high pressure starts to build in. This will also help to bring colder conditions through the first half of the weekend.

Lows Thursday night and again Friday night are expected to drop below zero for most areas with even colder wind chills. Highs on Friday & Saturday will only be in the single digits and teens. Lots of sunshine is expected for both days.

An area of low pressure that we were watching for the second half of the weekend looks to steer clear of the region. The high pressure that moves in for Friday & Saturday will help to deflect the low farther out to see. A few flurries could be possible on Sunday.

Dry conditions stick around for early next week. Our next chance of snow could arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with an approaching low.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few flurries north. Lows ranging from the single digits north to the low 30s along the coast. WSW wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Light morning snow along the coast. Clouds in the morning with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Warmest part of the day will be the morning with temperatures falling into the teens & 20s by the afternoon. Winds will shift out of the northwest around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Turning colder as temperatures will only max out in the single digits and teens. Lots of sunshine.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered flurries. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow arriving late. Highs in the teens & 20s.

