‘Dire situation’: Public safety jobs not immune to staffing shortages

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Public safety jobs aren’t immune to Maine’s labor shortage crisis.

With winter the busiest time for house fires in the state, it’s more important than ever to make sure fire departments are fully staffed.

“We’re responding to emergency calls, and when we’re not here to make those calls, that truly is a matter of life and death,” said Chris Whytock, Rockland fire chief.

Whytock says his department is facing a “dire situation” when it comes to staffing.

“When I applied here in ‘99, I think we had somewhere around 30 people apply for one opening. Now, we have an opening that we can’t fill,” said Whytock.

Whytock recently appeared before the Rockland City Council to propose a $312,000-a-year fix.

He wants to hire four more people, allowing full timers to reduce their hours from 56 to 42 a week.

With no drop in pay, they’d still take home the same weekly amount.

“If we’re not appealing to the candidates that are up-and-coming, and there are very few of them, if we’re not on that same playing field as everybody else, why would somebody come to the City of Rockland to work more hours and make less money?” said Whytock.

“These are vital public services that are important to us all,” said Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Bangor.

Attracting young people to Maine is the focus of a bill Baldacci recently introduced.

It would create two $5 million funds to provide student loan forgiveness and interest free home mortgages to public health and safety workers.

“Student loans and home mortgages are probably the two biggest economic challenges for most young families,” said Baldacci. “These services go to the heart of whether you’re going to save peoples’ lives, whether you’re going to save peoples’ properties, whether you’re going to help communities stay together.”

Baldacci says the bill already has a number of endorsements, including from the Maine Sheriffs’ Association and the Professional Firefighters of Maine.

“I think it could really help,” said Whytock.

“An Act to Address Staffing Shortages in Critical Public Safety Jobs through Economic Incentives” still has a long way to go before it could potentially become law.

The next step is a work session on the bill on Thursday.

