Common Ground Fair reveals 2022 poster

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The Common Ground Fair has revealed its 2022 poster.

A beautiful black raven drawn by Morgan Cameron will be the featured artwork for their poster this year.

Cameron is a Foxcroft Academy alum.

She moved back to Maine in 2019 and says she always loved the iconic posters from the fair.

She drew on her past for inspiration.

“My grandfather had a farm that we all grew up on, and he had wild blackberries out back, and they were his favorite, and they were my favorite. And so, they were just kind of special and meaningful to me, and I also paint a lot of crows and ravens and have for years, so the two combined was very me but also felt very Maine,” said Cameron.

In-person events at the fair have been canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

The 2022 Common Ground Fair is scheduled in Unity in September.

Cameron says she can’t wait to attend.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.