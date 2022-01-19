Child welfare group calling on state to strengthen supports for families

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Child Welfare Action Network, a group made of up of several organizations that promote the well-being of children, is calling on the state to strengthen supports for families.

The Maine Child Welfare Action Network released its Framework for Child Welfare Reform Wednesday in response to recent child deaths, elevated levels of reports of abuse and neglect, and strained child protective services.

“Currently, there are over 2,200 children who are in state custody. That’s a 25% increase in three years,” said Rich Hooks-Wayman, Volunteers of America Northern New England CEO.

The framework calls for the state to assume authority and responsibility for developing a comprehensive statewide prevention plan.

It also suggests the state and philanthropy invest in collaborations between public systems and community service providers and use those collaborations to provide community-based family support.

“When we say it takes a village to raise a child, COVID has taken away access to that village. Parents are struggling even more to access the essentials, childcare, affordable housing, stable and safe employment, mental health supports and substance abuse treatment,” said Liana Popkin, Opportunity Alliance program director.

The framework also calls on the legislature and state to work together to build child welfare leadership and caseworker capacity.

Finally, it suggests the legislature and Child Welfare Ombudsman’s office provide ongoing oversight of the child welfare system.

“As a community, we need to come together to find a way to provide better supports, more resource and build a coordinated system that works together. We need to break down the silos of government private agencies and care providers,” said Stephanie Watson-Todd, Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine.

Members of the network say more support and public funding needs to shift to prevention efforts to keep children and their parents safe rather than foster care and support after maltreatment.

“We must act together to build a system that focuses on child and family well-being and responds effectively when families are in crisis,” said Hooks-Wayman.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.