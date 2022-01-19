Advertisement

Bates College begins spring semester with new mask guidelines

In addition to masks, booster shots will be required to attend school in person.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Colleges and universities across Maine began their spring semesters Tuesday, with Bates College introducing new guidelines on mask wearing as the new semester begins.

Cloth masks are no longer allowed to be worn on campus at Bates. Only the common surgical mask or the more protective N95 mask.

In addition, booster shots will be required to attend school in person.

The school is also testing students twice a week, and indoor dining on campus is not allowed for the time being.

“I just feel really lucky to be back,” said Bates senior Rachel Paradis. “We’ve been through a lot the last couple of years, and my grade, the class of 2022 is actually the only one here at Bates that has had a full normal year before COVID. So just being back on campus with my friends is really all I can ask for. Bates is doing what they can to try and mitigate the spread.”

Schools in the University of Maine system have seen classes begin the semester virtually, due to giving flexibility to faculty and academic departments on the manner.

