30 more Mainers died with COVID since Friday

162,940 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - 30 more people in our state died with COVID-19 according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

This information reflects 5 days of case gathering due to the long, holiday weekend.

There are also 1,550 newly recorded cases.

4,459 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These...
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC. These numbers reflect case gathering since Friday due to long, holiday weekend(WABI TV)

Cumberland County reporting 447 new cases, 362 in York County.

98 additional cases in Penobscot County, 95 in Kennebec.

400 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, a continued decline from yesterday’s 406.

105 people are in critical care.

50 are on ventilators.

There are 62 available ICU beds in the state right now.

