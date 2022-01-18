Advertisement

Sen. King announced $23 million for Maine Healthcare facilities

Senator King announces $23M for healthcare facilities
Senator King announces $23M for healthcare facilities(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 18, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Senator Angus King announced today that nine Maine healthcare centers will be receiving millions in federal funding to help with strains created by the COVID-19 pandemic and support high-quality care in rural areas.

More than $23.5 million from the American Rescue Plan is going to help rural healthcare providers.

MaineGeneral Medical Center will get the biggest chunk of the funding.

President and CEO Chuck Hays saying in a statement “Funds from the American Rescue Plan rural payment program are significant in helping us manage COVID-19 in our community and to continue to provide high-quality health care to the people of the Kennebec Valley.”

The full list of healthcare facilities and the amount of money they’re receiving can be seen below:

  • MaineGeneral Medical Center  – $21,027,109
  • MaineGeneral Health – $948,944
  • MaineGeneral Health Rehabilitation & Long Term Care – $709,641
  • Northeast Mobile Health Services – $212,494
  • Dover-Foxcroft Healthcare – $193,018
  • Marshall Healthcare – $147,742
  • Dexter Manor Associates – $107,917
  • Woodlawn Nursing Home – $105,873
  • SequelCare of Maine –$66,206

