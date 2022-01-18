Sen. King announced $23 million for Maine Healthcare facilities

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Senator Angus King announced today that nine Maine healthcare centers will be receiving millions in federal funding to help with strains created by the COVID-19 pandemic and support high-quality care in rural areas.

More than $23.5 million from the American Rescue Plan is going to help rural healthcare providers.

MaineGeneral Medical Center will get the biggest chunk of the funding.

President and CEO Chuck Hays saying in a statement “Funds from the American Rescue Plan rural payment program are significant in helping us manage COVID-19 in our community and to continue to provide high-quality health care to the people of the Kennebec Valley.”

The full list of healthcare facilities and the amount of money they’re receiving can be seen below:

MaineGeneral Medical Center – $21,027,109

MaineGeneral Health – $948,944

MaineGeneral Health Rehabilitation & Long Term Care – $709,641

Northeast Mobile Health Services – $212,494

Dover-Foxcroft Healthcare – $193,018

Marshall Healthcare – $147,742

Dexter Manor Associates – $107,917

Woodlawn Nursing Home – $105,873

SequelCare of Maine –$66,206

