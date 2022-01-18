Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in Sunday robbery at Wentworth’s store in Frankfort

We’re told they left with an undisclosed amount of cash after giving a note making the demand.
Frankfort Robbery Suspect
Frankfort Robbery Suspect
By WABI News Desk
Jan. 18, 2022
FRANKFORT, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspect in a Frankfort robbery.

Officials say they got a call around 5:30 Sunday evening about a robbery at Wentworth’s store.

The suspect is described as approximately 5′3″ and around 130 pounds.

No one was injured in the event.

Anyone with information or who was around the intersection of Route 1A and Loggin Road that night is asked to call the Waldo County Sheriff’s office.

