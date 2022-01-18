Advertisement

One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport

The road remains closed at this time.
One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday
One dead, two injured in Bucksport crash on Tuesday(MGN/WGEM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others are injured after a crash in Bucksport.

Police tell us Route 15 is closed after the crash involving a tractor trailer and two cars.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bucksport Public Safety Director Sean Gaeghan says the person who died was in one of the cars.

Two others have gone to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He says they don’t know the cause, but they do not believe road conditions were a factor.

They are rerouting drivers at this time.

Police say the road will be closed for about another hour.

We hope to have more information late tonight.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple area crews are on scene for two structure fires on Main Street in Palmyra.
Homeowners say one of their dogs still unaccounted for following structure fire in Palmyra
Thousands of Mainers without power.
Thousands lose power Monday as high winds from strong storm lash Maine
Narraguagus Bay Health Care
Residents safe after wind blows roof off Milbridge nursing home
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC recording 14 COVID-related deaths over the holiday weekend
Monday afternoon
Snow, rain and strong winds today

Latest News

Officials at the nursing home say a rubber membrane flew off the concrete roof in the afternoon.
Milbridge community steps up to help evacuate Narraguagus Bay residents after storm damage
File photo
Dangers of hypothermia as more cold Maine weather approaching
Maine roads
2022 report lists Maine in top 9 states with best highway safety laws
Frigid Conditions Tonight. Light Snow Wednesday