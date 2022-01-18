One dead, two injured after crash in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others are injured after a crash in Bucksport.

Police tell us Route 15 is closed after the crash involving a tractor trailer and two cars.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bucksport Public Safety Director Sean Gaeghan says the person who died was in one of the cars.

Two others have gone to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He says they don’t know the cause, but they do not believe road conditions were a factor.

They are rerouting drivers at this time.

Police say the road will be closed for about another hour.

We hope to have more information late tonight.

