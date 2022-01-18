Advertisement

Oldest modern human remains older than previously estimated, new research says

Researchers said the the oldest modern human remains are 30,000 years older than previously...
Researchers said the the oldest modern human remains are 30,000 years older than previously thought.(Celine Vidal via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research suggests modern humans are much older than previously thought.

The age of the oldest Homo sapien discovered, Omo One, is at least 230,000 years old.

When it was first found under volcanic ash in Ethiopia in the 1960s, it was believed to be nearly 200,000 years old.

A team from the University of Cambridge has cleared up the age by dating the volcanic rocks above it.

They found the samples were related to the Shala volcano, which erupted 230,000 years ago. Since Omo One was found below that ash layer, it must be older than that.

Though earlier forms of humans have been found in Africa, Omo One is the oldest with modern characteristics, such as a tall, spherical cranium and chin.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple area crews are on scene for two structure fires on Main Street in Palmyra.
Homeowners say one of their dogs still unaccounted for following structure fire in Palmyra
Thousands of Mainers without power.
Thousands lose power Monday as high winds from strong storm lash Maine
Monday afternoon
Snow, rain and strong winds today
Narraguagus Bay Health Care
Residents safe after wind blows roof off Milbridge nursing home
Skowhegan fire displaces 5 people

Latest News

A house in Washington state was knocked off of its foundation early Monday morning.
House slides off foundation in Washington state
A house slid off of its foundation in the early morning hours of Monday in Bellevue, Washington.
RAW: House slid off foundation in Washington state
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
Teacher charged for leaving children home alone for two days and nights