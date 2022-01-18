Falling temperatures and breezy today, below zero tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It will be much colder today as high pressure takes over. After Monday’s snow and rain, be aware of wet surfaces, such as roads and walkways, refreezing and becoming slippery. Wind gusts won’t be as strong today, but it will still be breezy with west winds gusting to 35 mph. Our high temperatures today will be in the morning and cool through the day. Tonight, inland areas will experience below zero temperatures, and breezy winds will make it feel colder. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect tonight for portions of western and northern Maine for wind chills to -30°.

A low pressure system will approach the region on Wednesday. Snow will move into the state just before sunrise and continue into the middle of the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the northeast. An average of 1-3″ of snow is possible.

A cold front will follow on Thursday and bring the chance for snow showers along the coast. An area of high pressure will move in behind this front and northwest winds will filter in cold air, dropping temperatures to near zero or below again Thursday night. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the teens with below zero temperatures Friday night.

Snow is possible along the coastline again on Saturday when a low pressure system tracks up the coast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High ranging from 12-38° in the morning and then decreasing through the day. West wind 10-20 mph with gust to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low –10 to 5°. West wind 5-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers inland with snow/rain showers along the coast. Highs 20-40°. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts gust to 25 mph along the coast.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with coastal snow showers. Highs in the upper teens to low 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the single digits to low teens. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with possible snow showers along the coast. Highs in the upper single digits to low 20s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

