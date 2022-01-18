Advertisement

Maine governor outraising ex-gov in reelection drive so far

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Democratic governor is outraising her chief opponent in her drive for reelection so far.

The campaign to reelect Gov. Janet Mills, elected in 2018, said Tuesday the governor has raised more than $1.6 million, including a little more than a million dollars in the last six months of last year.

The campaign of former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who held the office from 2011 to 2019, said it has raised almost $900,000 so far, all of it in the last six months of last year.

Campaign filings for the final six months of the year were due to the state on Tuesday.

Mills and LePage were often rivals during LePage’s tenure as governor, during which Mills served as the state attorney general.

