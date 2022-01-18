Island Falls man arrested after police pursuit

DYER BROOK, Maine (WABI) - An Island Falls man was arrested after a police pursuit in Dyer Brook Monday morning.

Police say they tried to make a traffic stop on 53-year-old Gary Roshto Jr. when he took off.

We’re told a trooper began chasing the car, but then stopped because of the road conditions.

After losing sight of the car, the trooper continued to check the area and came across the car crashed into a snowbank on Pond Road.

Police say Roshto Jr. immediately surrendered after crashing.

He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail where he is being held on a probation hold.

Officials say Roshto Jr. is wanted by East Millinocket Police Department after a pursuit there.

We’re told criminal charges are pending from that department as well.

