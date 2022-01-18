Advertisement

Icy roads lead to crashes across Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police has released information on two separate truck crashes.

Officers say a tractor trailer jackknifed on I-95 in Carmel near mile marker 169 south Monday evening.

We’re told there were no injuries in this crash. Traffic was reduced to one lane for a time, but we’re told it has since fully re-opened.

State Police also shared a photo of a tree-service truck that crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon in Readfield.

Officials say the driver was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions.

No one was injured, but Main Street was shut down for an extended period of time.

Police remind you to slow down as road conditions are treacherous in some places.

