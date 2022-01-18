Dangers of hypothermia as more cold Maine weather approaching

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine has seen some bitterly cold weather recently. According to TV5 Meteorologist Curt Olson, that trend will continue with unseasonably cold temperatures over the next two weeks.

With these conditions comes the risk of hypothermia, a medical emergency that happens when your core body temperature drops below 95 degrees.

Hypothermia can set in in as little as 30 minutes and could ultimately lead to death.

TV5 spoke with a local healthcare provider who says the first sign of hypothermia is usually shivering. That’s commonly followed by symptoms showing hypothermia’s effect on the brain, such as confusion, drowsiness, and slurred speech.

If someone is showing those signs, you should get them somewhere warm, get them in dry clothes if theirs are wet, and call 911 if needed.

“We also need to be mindful of folks who might not have adequate heating in their home because hypothermia can happen even in a house. You don’t have to be out in, you know, negative 30 degree wind chill. So, if somebody’s home is really cold, if an infant’s sleeping in a very cold room, we need to just stop, check on one another when we’re experiencing extreme cold temperatures,” said Sean Sibley, Family Nurse Practitioner at Northern Light Primary Care, Cutler Health Center.

Sibley says kids are at higher risk because they can’t always express what they’re feeling.

He suggests wearing or sleeping under multiple loose layers as a way to combat the cold safely.

