Black Bears react to close losses to No. 12 UMass Lowell

Maine fell behind 3-0 after the first period both times on the way to losing, 5-3 and 4-3, to the River Hawks
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears couldn’t bring home a win against a No. 12 UMass Lowell team after last weekend’s series, but it wasn’t for a lack of competitiveness throughout the two games.

The trouble was, Maine fell behind 3-0 after the first period both times on the way to losing, 5-3 and 4-3, to the River Hawks.

Senior defenseman Jakub Sirota said the team has been focused going into games, but they’ve let the opposition capitalize on mistakes too many times.

Sirota said the teams that Maine’s playing have show they know how to turn around and put the puck in the net when given the opportunity.

“It’s personal breakdowns on plays that cost us the first periods, and I don’t think we come in unprepared for first periods. I think we’re pretty ready, to be honest. It’s just that we’re playing in Hockey East, which is one of the best leagues,” said Sirota.

Sam Duerr is four games into his Black Bears career after debuting against Alaska Fairbanks.

He said he’s been impresses with how his Maine teammates remain dialed in, lift each other up in tough situations, and ultimately want what’s best for the team.

That was evident as the Black Bears clawed back to closer final scores against the River Hawks.

“We easily could have won those games. The matter of winning and losing was very small. The culture’s a lot different than what I’ve been used to the last couple of years. It’s awesome to be a part of it,” said Duerr.

Maine has an open weekend coming up, but hopes to add an opponent after having to cancel the Penn State road series over New Year’s. The next scheduled action is against Boston College in Orono as part of the team’s Cancer Awareness Series.

