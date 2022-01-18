Bitterly Cold Tonight. Light Snow For Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clear skies & breezy conditions expected to stick around through the first part of the evening. The low that moved through yesterday has moved off into the Canadian Maritimes and is now being replaced by an area of high pressure. The interaction between the two is what’s bringing us the breezy & cold conditions. Winds will still be out of the WNW and will die down to around 10-20 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear & temperatures will plummet with lows ranging from teens below zero across the north to the single digits above zero along the coast. Wind chill values will have all of us FEELING below zero tonight. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Northern Maine through early Wednesday.

Wind Chill Advisory for northern Maine tonight through early Wednesday. Breezy northwest winds around 10-20 mph with keep wind chill values over the north as cold as -40°. (WABI)

Dangerously cold wind chills expected over northern Maine tonight. All of Maine expecting below zero wind chill values into early Wednesday. (WABI)

By Wednesday, there will be sun to start, but a moisture deprived Alberta Clipper will bring increasing clouds and snow chances through the morning. Light snow can be expected with northern areas expecting the most snow. Locations in the mountains can expect around 1-3″ with areas closer to the coast just expecting a coating. The Bangor area should expect around an inch. A burst of heavier snow will be likely for Downeast locations by late afternoon. Some coastal areas will see snow changing over to rain for the afternoon. By about 7 PM all the precipitation should be done. Much warmer Wednesday with highs in the 20s & 30s with a few spots near the coast close to 40°. Winds will be lighter compared to what they have been the past few days and will shift out of the SW around 10-20 mph.

Light snow expected Wednesday with the highest amounts expected in the mountains. Coastal areas could see their accumulations wiped away as snow changes over to rain. Bangor can expect about an inch of snow. (WABI)

High pressure slides in for Thursday & Friday. This will bring lots of sunshine, but temperatures will be falling for the second half of the week. Highs by Friday will be in the single digits & teens.

Watching an area of low pressure by the weekend. This will slide northeastwards along the east coast & will bring the potential of snow sometime from Saturday night through Sunday. The exact track of the low is still uncertain as some models have the low far enough out to sea that Maine will stay dry, while other models have the chance of snow along coastal & eastern Maine. Stay tuned for more updates.

TONIGHT: Clear skies & COLD! Lows ranging from the teens below zero over the north to the single digits above zero along the coast. Even colder wind chill values as WNW winds will be around 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of light snow, especially across the north. Totals will average around 1-3″. Highest amounts in the mountains with the lowest amounts along the coast. Highs will range from the low 20s north to the upper 30s along the coast. SSW wind around 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s & 30s.

FRIDAY: Turning colder as temperatures will only max out in the single digits and teens. Lots of sunshine.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the teens & 20s. Chance of snow potentially arriving during the overnight hours.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of snow. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.