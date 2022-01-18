Advertisement

#BettyWhiteChallenge raises tens of thousands of dollars for Maine animals

Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars...
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars Club Roast in New York, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)(Charles Sykes | AP)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine animal shelters and rescue organizations were flooded with tens of thousands of dollars in donations to start off the week. It’s all thanks to the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

TV5 first told you about the challenge Monday.

Fans of the Golden Girl started the movement on social media calling for donations of $5.00 or more to organizations that help animals. The date, January 17th, marked what would’ve been the actress, comedian, and animal advocate’s 100th birthday.

As usual, Mainers stepped up to the challenge.

The Kennebec Valley Humane Society says it raised over $10,500 in just one day.

The Bangor Humane Society came close with over $10,000.

We are humbled and touched by the outpouring of support for the Bangor Humane Society in honor of the beloved Betty...

Posted by Bangor Humane Society on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

In Thomaston, Pope Memorial Humane Society brought in over $7,000.

The SCPA of Hancock County got over $5,300 and Humane Society Waterville Area got almost $3,000.

To everyone who donated or help spread the word: Thank You for Being a Friend!

