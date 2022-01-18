Advice on how to avoid falls during icy Maine winters

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While Maine’s winter weather can be beautiful, it can also be dangerous.

Monday’s snowstorm gave way to a wintery mix in many parts of Maine. Tuesday, most of us were left with a layer of ice in parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks.

According to the US CDC, many injuries related to cold weather happen from falls on ice-covered surfaces.

By noon Tuesday, Sean Sibley, Family Nurse Practitioner at Northern Light Primary Care, Cutler Health Center in Orono, said he had already seen a number of fall-related injuries.

“I think it’s walking like a penguin, right? Like, short strides,” Sibley advises. “Take your time getting places. Hopefully you have boots with good traction. And, be mindful that if you do fall, it might warrant a walk-in care type evaluation, especially if you hit your head.”

The CDC recommends treating your steps and walkways with rock salt or another chemical de-icing compound.

Sand may also be used to reduce the risk of slipping.

