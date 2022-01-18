536 newly recorded coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - 406 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at last report, according to the Maine CDC.

107 people are in critical care.

55 are on ventilators.

2,375 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboad.

Of those, 1,662 were booster shots.

The Maine CDC is reporting 536 new cases of the virus. No additional deaths being reported.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.