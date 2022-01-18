Advertisement

2022 report lists Maine in top 9 states with best highway safety laws

Maine achieved a green rating with 11 highway safety laws in place that include both front and rear seatbelt laws.
Maine roads
Maine roads(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - A new report lists Maine as one of the nine best states when it comes to highway safety laws.

The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety released their 2022 roadmap and report card Tuesday.

Maine is only missing things like an all-rider motorcycle helmet law, teenage driving curfew, and open container laws.

Director of the Bureau of Highway Safety Lauren Stewart says those laws have been harder to pass due to many Maine teenagers working and needing to drive home past 10pm and caterers who may finish working an event and need to transport alcohol.

“It’s everybody working together, it’s team work, it’s all the different departments, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Department of Transportation, us at Public Safety, we all have the same goal in mind and that is to get to zero deaths on our roadways, so working together, we hope to make that happen,” Stewart said.

Stewart says they’ve also seen a recent increase in seatbelt use across the state.

The report estimates the annual economic cost due to motor vehicle crashes in Maine to be just over one and a half billion dollars.

