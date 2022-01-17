UMaine hosts discussion panel on state of civil rights in Maine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - In honor of Martin Luther King Day the University of Maine hosted a panel to discuss the state of civil rights in Maine.

From education to legislation, speakers acknowledged how far the state has come but also still needs to go.

“He often talked about institutional and structural racism and in his words true racial equality cannot be reached without radical structural changes in our society,” said Rep. Richard Evans.

Tribal Sovereignty, representation, and equal access were just a few of the things highlighted by panelists discussing the State of Civil Rights in Maine.

Attorney General Aaron Frey joined Maine lawmakers, a tribal ambassador, educator, and doctor to identify the work being done to create change.

“The momentum, and the attention and the enthusiasm and the responsibility that’s being accepted by the legislature to address historically disadvantaged communities here in Maine has increased 10-fold in just a very short amount of time over the last few years,” said Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey.

Panelists highlighted the work of the permanent Commission on the status of racial, indigenous, and Maine tribal populations within the legislature.

Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana detailed their continuous efforts to establish the same rights and privileges of other federally recognized tribes.

Representative Rachel Talbott Ross says the current bill before the legislature to restore tribal sovereignty is an example of Dr. King’s urgency of now.

“We have to be taking into account how history has unfolded since then and I think we have to be respectful of the tribal wishes and needs and this is painfully true for me every day my role of ambassador exists because our representative in the legislature was removed by our people,” Dana said.

Representative Richard Evans says a lot of good work has been done but now we need to acknowledge problems and dedicate our time to fixing them.

“If we’re going to make any meaningful progress towards eradicating racism, hate, inequality, injustice, it’s going to take all of us,” Evans said.

One panelist suggests using Martin Luther King Day to energize and encourage people moving forward.

Evans says anyone can get involved and create change through things like school boards, city councils, and the legislature.

“We as individuals are going to have to look inside ourselves, see and understand the plight of others, their needs and their desires and then we as individuals and communities will have to step out of ourselves and do what we know is right,” Evans said

