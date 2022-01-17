Advertisement

Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse

The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson).(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Madison County action Monday on behalf of Austin McEwen, 26, claims that Amazon failed to warn employees of dangerous weather or provide safe shelter before a tornado slammed the Edwardsville facility Dec. 10, killing McEwen and five others.

McEwen’s parents, Randy and Alice McEwen, allege that Amazon administrators knew severe weather was imminent but had no emergency plan nor evacuated employees from the fulfillment center.

It is believed to be the first legal action taken in response to the deaths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Fire Department was called to a house fire on Broadway Sunday morning.
Fire destroys home in Bangor Sunday morning
Multiple area crews are on scene for two structure fires on Main Street in Palmyra.
Homeowners say one of their dogs still unaccounted for following structure fire in Palmyra
80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Belfast
Monday afternoon
Snow, rain and strong winds today
14 more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

Latest News

California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
3 California teenagers killed in car crash near Los Angeles
Narraguagus Bay Health Care
Residents safe after wind blows roof off Milbridge nursing home
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine