Thousands lose power as high winds from strong storm lash Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — Thousands of Mainers were without power Monday as a strong storm hit the state with high winds, especially along the coast.

Central Maine Power started reporting more than 10,000 outages as of 10 a.m. Monday. Most outages were in Cumberland and York counties.

CMP said it has 200 lineworkers deployed across its service area, along with help from 400 contracted lineworkers and 135 tree crews.

“Safety is always our top priority, and while we are working to restore power as quickly as possible, we are not able to send our lineworkers up in buckets when we have dangerously high winds. Rest assured though that our crews are actively working hard to make progress wherever and whenever they can, restoring power as quickly as possible,” CMP Vice President of Electric Operations Adam Desrosiers said in a statement.

Power outages will remain a threat throughout Monday as the powerful storm hitting the state brings high winds.

A high wind warning is in effect for the entire coast until 4 p.m. Gusts of up to 65 mph are possible through the afternoon.

Winds could gust to 35 mph farther inland, so areas that see heavy, wet snow could also experience power outages from the storm.

Find updated outage maps for CMP here and Versant Power here.

