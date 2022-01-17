Advertisement

Thousands lose power as high winds from strong storm lash Maine

Thousands of Mainers without power.
Thousands of Mainers without power.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — Thousands of Mainers were without power Monday as a strong storm hit the state with high winds, especially along the coast.

Central Maine Power started reporting more than 10,000 outages as of 10 a.m. Monday. Most outages were in Cumberland and York counties.

CMP said it has 200 lineworkers deployed across its service area, along with help from 400 contracted lineworkers and 135 tree crews.

“Safety is always our top priority, and while we are working to restore power as quickly as possible, we are not able to send our lineworkers up in buckets when we have dangerously high winds. Rest assured though that our crews are actively working hard to make progress wherever and whenever they can, restoring power as quickly as possible,” CMP Vice President of Electric Operations Adam Desrosiers said in a statement.

Power outages will remain a threat throughout Monday as the powerful storm hitting the state brings high winds.

A high wind warning is in effect for the entire coast until 4 p.m. Gusts of up to 65 mph are possible through the afternoon.

Winds could gust to 35 mph farther inland, so areas that see heavy, wet snow could also experience power outages from the storm.

Find updated outage maps for CMP here and Versant Power here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Fire Department was called to a house fire on Broadway Sunday morning.
Fire destroys home in Bangor Sunday morning
Multiple area crews are on scene for two structure fires on Main Street in Palmyra.
Homeowners say one of their dogs still unaccounted for following structure fire in Palmyra
80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Belfast
Monday afternoon
Snow, rain and strong winds today
14 more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

Latest News

Bangor Fire Department was called to a house fire on Broadway Sunday morning.
Fire destroys home in Bangor Sunday morning
PCHC walk-ins closed
PCHC Walk-In locations closed Monday due to technical difficulties
Skowhegan fire displaces 5 people
Latest data from the Maine CDC.
Over 72% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19