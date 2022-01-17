Residents safe after wind blows roof off Milbridge nursing home

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Residents of a nursing home in Milbridge are safe after major roof damage during Monday’s storm.

This is Narraguagus Bay Health Care.

The heavy winds ripped off pieces of the roof Monday, forcing them to evacuate residents.

We have spoken with staff who says everyone is OK.

All of the residents have been moved to other facilities for now.

