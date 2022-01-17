Advertisement

Residents safe after wind blows roof off Milbridge nursing home

Narraguagus Bay Health Care
Narraguagus Bay Health Care(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Residents of a nursing home in Milbridge are safe after major roof damage during Monday’s storm.

This is Narraguagus Bay Health Care.

The heavy winds ripped off pieces of the roof Monday, forcing them to evacuate residents.

We have spoken with staff who says everyone is OK.

All of the residents have been moved to other facilities for now.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Fire Department was called to a house fire on Broadway Sunday morning.
Fire destroys home in Bangor Sunday morning
Multiple area crews are on scene for two structure fires on Main Street in Palmyra.
Homeowners say one of their dogs still unaccounted for following structure fire in Palmyra
80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Belfast
Monday afternoon
Snow, rain and strong winds today
14 more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

Latest News

Falling Temperatures Tuesday & Breezy
Bangor Fire Department was called to a house fire on Broadway Sunday morning.
Fire destroys home in Bangor Sunday morning
PCHC walk-ins closed
PCHC Walk-In locations closed Monday due to technical difficulties
Skowhegan fire displaces 5 people