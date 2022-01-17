Advertisement

PCHC Walk-In locations closed Monday due to technical difficulties

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care has closed their walk in locations today.

They have walk-in care facilities in Brewer, Bangor, Old Town and Belfast.

PCHC officials said in a Facebook post earlier they are experiencing internet disruptions.

They say they are working to keep pharmacies open but ask that you call before you head out.

They plan to have all locations back open tomorrow

