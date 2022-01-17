Over 72% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 1,743 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday.

1,222 booster doses were also administered.

More than 72% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the decline.

The Maine CDC says 415 people are hospitalized with the virus right now.

That’s down 21 from Thursday’s record of 436.

109 are in critical care.

56 are on ventilators.

There are 50 critical care beds available in the state right now.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekend.

The next update will come tomorrow.

