Maine animal shelters benefit as fans participate in #BettyWhiteChallenge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There are few things that bring the masses together these days, but Betty White and animals both fall under that category.

On Monday, what would’ve been the actress’ 100th birthday, the Golden Girl’s Maine fans remembered her in a special way – and local organizations are reaping the benefits.

“I know that we all opened our social media feeds on New Year’s Eve and went, ‘Oh no!” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, director of development for the Bangor Humane Society.

After the death of the actress, comedian, and animal advocate last month, a movement started growing on social media. Fans created the #BettyWhiteChallenge, calling for donations of $5.00 or more to local animal shelters on January 17th, what would’ve been White’s 100th birthday.

“What a wonderful way to honor her memory, especially knowing how much she always loved animals and, really, went further than just having animals, but made it her life’s mission to support animal welfare,” Ravenscraft said.

Organizations in Maine were feeling the love Monday. The Bangor Humane Society raised $2,000 in the first few hours of its fundraiser alone.

As of Monday afternoon, Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston had brought in nearly $6,000.

“The community is really showing up for animals and celebrating Betty White,” Ravenscraft said. “Yeah, that gives me goosebumps.”

“The day after Betty White died my friend showed up and her and I got talking and thought it was a great idea,” said Jeri Leonard, a Betty White fan from Winterport. “We saw the Betty White challenge. I put it out on Facebook and just asked some friends if they wanted to get involved. And sure enough, here we are $910 later.”

Jeri Leonard is among the Mainers participating in the challenge. With the help of her friend Tammy Hustus, they raised over $900. That’s not including the food, blankets, and other supplies that were dropped off at Jeri’s house, and in turn donated to area organizations.

“Well, it means we’re gonna do it again next year for Betty White,’ Leonard said. “So definitely, we hope we did her proud.

Leonard says some of the organizations her fundraiser benefitted were Shilo’s Sanctuary, at Grove Hill, the F3 Project, and the Waldo County Pet Food Pantry.

Ravenscraft says the money raised in White’s honor will make a huge impact. From medical care, to cleaning supplies, even turning the lights on each morning – all given a Golden touch.

“Maybe she’s sitting somewhere smiling -- I hope to think that’s the case -- and to know that her legacy is continued care, especially during such a challenging time in everyone’s lives,” Ravenscraft said. “So, it’s pretty awesome.”

