Low Exiting The Region. Cold & Breezy Day For Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to slide out of the region tonight. Most of the precipitation has cleared out but still a few scattered rain & snow showers remain. Breezy to windy conditions will also remain tonight through Tuesday as the low exits. Winds will shift out of the WNW late tonight into early Tuesday. Gusts Tuesday could reach up to 35 mph. Overnight lows will be in the teens & 20s.

As the low exits on Tuesday, high pressure moves in from the west. This will help skies to clear out overnight & will also continue to drive the winds for the first half of Tuesday. Highs will occur during the morning and will be in the 20 & 30s. Temperatures will be falling for the rest of the day, dropping into the single digits above and below zero by the afternoon. It will FEEL even colder due to the strong winds. For many, especially across the north it will FEEL sub-zero for much of the day. The mountains could have wind chill values as cold as thirty below! Lows Tuesday night will be below zero for most.

Strong winds continue Tuesday. WNW winds will gust up to 35 mph. This will create areas of blowing snow & will make it FEEL even colder. (WABI)

Dangerously cold wind chill values expected Tuesday afternoon. (WABI)

By Wednesday, there will be sun to start, but another low pressure system will bring increasing clouds and snow chances through the morning. Light snow can be expected with northern areas expecting the most snow. Most look to average around 1-3″. Much warmer Wednesday with highs in the 20s & 30s and lighter winds.

Conditions quiet down for the end of the week but will be watching another low pressure system that will move up the east coast by late weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain & snow showers. Lows into the teens & 20s with breezy winds becoming WNW around 20-30 mph.

TUESDAY: Skies clear during the early morning hours. Still breezy & temperatures will be falling. Highs will occur in the AM with afternoon temperatures in the single digits above & below zero. WNW winds around 20-30 mph will make it FEEL even colder.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of light snow especially across the north. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s & 30s.

FRIDAY: Turning colder as temperatures will only max out in the single digits and teens. Lots of sunshine.

