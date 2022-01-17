Local organization offers after school food funding

Maine (WABI) - A Maine group that works to combat child hunger is awarding more than $80,000 to school districts and nonprofit organizations around the state.

Full Plates Full Potential works with Oakhurst on the Oakhurst After School Meal Program.

Full Plates Full Potential said the program is giving almost $83,000 to five school systems and eight nonprofit groups.

The grants are designed to create free after school meal programs for children who need them.

Recipients of the grants include the Alfond Youth Center in Waterville.

The organization says the pandemic has challenged schools to feed kids over these last two years.

