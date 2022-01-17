Advertisement

Local Mainer gives back to Maine Veterans with Polar Plunge

Ellsworth Polar Plunge
Ellsworth Polar Plunge(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -A Maine man wanting to give back to Maine veterans during the cold winter season picked up right where he left off last year, in a freezing cold lake in Maine.

Doctor Anthony Liberatore is a big supporter of the Maine Veterans Project.

Along with air force veteran Mark Darrigo, they dipped into the icy water of Branch Lake in Ellsworth Saturday to help raise money for Maine vets to heat their homes all winter long.

Last year, Liberatore single-handedly raised $14,500 for the program.

And he says considering all things veterans do for us, he could tough out a Polar Plunge.

“As being a veteran, this is nothing. I have brothers and sisters that I have known have gone through a lot of hard hard things. I can get cold for 10,15, 20 minutes,” said Mark Darrigo, veteran.

“As being a veteran, this is nothing. I have brothers and sisters that I have known have gone through a lot of hard hard things. I can get cold for 10,15, 20 minutes,” said Anthony Liberatore, Maine Veteran’s Project Fundraiser.

Last year, Maine Veterans Project was worried they would not have enough money for their heating fuel program until Liberatore stepped in to help.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Fire Department was called to a house fire on Broadway Sunday morning.
Fire destroys home in Bangor Sunday morning
14 more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths
80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Belfast
Basketball
Two announcers fired after inappropriate comments during basketball broadcast
Multiple area crews are on scene for two structure fires on Main Street in Palmyra.
Crews responding to two structure fires in Palmyra

Latest News

Oakhurst After School Meal Program
Local organization offers after school food funding
Snow, rain and wind on Monday
Multiple area crews are on scene for two structure fires on Main Street in Palmyra.
Crews responding to two structure fires in Palmyra
80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Belfast