Local Mainer gives back to Maine Veterans with Polar Plunge

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -A Maine man wanting to give back to Maine veterans during the cold winter season picked up right where he left off last year, in a freezing cold lake in Maine.

Doctor Anthony Liberatore is a big supporter of the Maine Veterans Project.

Along with air force veteran Mark Darrigo, they dipped into the icy water of Branch Lake in Ellsworth Saturday to help raise money for Maine vets to heat their homes all winter long.

Last year, Liberatore single-handedly raised $14,500 for the program.

And he says considering all things veterans do for us, he could tough out a Polar Plunge.

“As being a veteran, this is nothing. I have brothers and sisters that I have known have gone through a lot of hard hard things. I can get cold for 10,15, 20 minutes,” said Anthony Liberatore, Maine Veteran’s Project Fundraiser.

Last year, Maine Veterans Project was worried they would not have enough money for their heating fuel program until Liberatore stepped in to help.

