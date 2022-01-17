Advertisement

Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley tests positive for COVID-19

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing minor symptoms, a spokesperson said.(CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very minor symptoms, a spokesperson said Monday.

Milley, who has received the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, tested positive on Sunday, Joint Chiefs spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. Milley was isolating himself and working remotely from a location where he can perform all his duties, Butler said.

All seven other Joint Chiefs of Staff members except for one tested negative, he said. The identity of that member wasn’t disclosed.

Milley’s most recent contact with President Joe Biden was on Wednesday at the funeral of Gen. Raymond Odierno, who died of cancer in October. Milley, 63, tested negative several days before the contact with Biden and every day after until Sunday, the Joint Chiefs statement said.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. Austin, who said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October, tested negative about a week later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Fire Department was called to a house fire on Broadway Sunday morning.
Fire destroys home in Bangor Sunday morning
Multiple area crews are on scene for two structure fires on Main Street in Palmyra.
Homeowners say one of their dogs still unaccounted for following structure fire in Palmyra
80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Belfast
Monday afternoon
Snow, rain and strong winds today
14 more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

Latest News

Bangor Fire Department was called to a house fire on Broadway Sunday morning.
Fire destroys home in Bangor Sunday morning
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Harris speaks on MLK Day, says freedom to vote is under assault
PCHC walk-ins closed
PCHC Walk-In locations closed Monday due to technical difficulties
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff