Warmer today; snow, rain and wind on Monday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The frigid air mass that has been over our region will move out today. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast today and southwest winds will help temperatures warm up this afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the teens and 20s, which is still below average for this time of the year.

Monday's precipitation forecast
Monday's precipitation forecast(WABI)

Another First Alert is in effect on Monday for accumulating snowfall and windy conditions. A low pressure system tracking into the northeast will bring snowfall starting early Monday morning in southern Maine and work its way north. Areas along I-95 and east to the coastline will see a change over to a wintry mix and rain. Snow accumulation will be light along the coast and increase inland. Areas along the interstate could see 3-5″ and with 8″+ possible in western Maine and the higher elevations. Coastal area will most likely only receive an inch or less.

Snowfall forecast for Monday - Tuesday AM
Snowfall forecast for Monday - Tuesday AM(WABI)

In addition to snow and rain, it will be very windy on Monday. A High Wind Warning is in effect along the coastline. Southeast winds 30-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph are expected. Power outages are possible as well. Inland, gusts between 30-40 mph are possible. This could cause blowing snow and reduce visibility.

Wind gust forecast at 1 p.m. Monday
Wind gust forecast at 1 p.m. Monday(WABI)

Rain and snow showers will become scattered Monday afternoon and evening and a few lingering snow showers are possible Tuesday morning as this system moves out. There is another chance of snow on Wednesday when a low pressure system tracks in from the west. This system will exit on Wednesday night and high pressure will move in for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will have the potential to sink below zero once again during the overnight hours.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs 14-23°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds then snow early Monday morning. Lows 7-15°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Snow with a change over to rain along I-95 and east. Highs 34-45°. East wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph inland and 20-30 mph wind with gusts up to 60 mph along the coast.

TUESDAY: Lingering morning snow showers, then partly sunny. Highs in the low teens to low 30s. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-teens to mid 30s. South wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper teens to mid 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. In the single digits to low 20s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

