Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for third straight day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the third consecutive day, the number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the decline.

The Maine CDC says 415 people are hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday morning.

That’s down 21 from Thursday’s record of 436.

109 are in critical care.

56 are on ventilators.

There are 50 critical care beds available in the state right now.

More than 3,700 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday.

72.18% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update will come Tuesday.

