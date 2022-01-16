Homeowners say one of their dogs still unaccounted for following structure fire in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Multiple crews responded to two structure fires within half mile of each other along Main Street in Palmyra on Sunday

The first call came in shortly before 3 in the afternoon for a structure fire within the 400-500 block section of Main Street.

Members of the Palmyra Fire Department quickly put out the blaze without any major damage.

The fire chief said while they were on the scene of the first fire, they were alerted to a second structure fire nearby.

That fire was also quickly brought under control by firefighters from nine surrounding departments.

Several animals inside the barn were safely removed before firefighters arrived.

However, the owners say one of their dogs is still missing.

The fire marshal’s office is now investigating the cause of both fires.

