Five hospitalized after crash on I-95 in Island Falls

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Five people, including three juveniles, were sent to the hospital for frostbite and hypothermia following a crash on the interstate Saturday.

Police say the driver, Anthony Beck, 42, of Caribou, was driving on interstate 95 in Island Falls around 10:30 p.m. when he drove into a whiteout and lost control of the car.

The car went off the road, rolling several times.

Three juveniles were trapped in the car. Police say all three were not wearing seatbelts.

Beck and the front passenger were able to escape on their own.

Officials were able to rescue the others using the jaws of life.

Police are calling their injuries serious, but non-life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

