HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A home and barn in Hope were destroyed Saturday night from a fire, according to the Village Soup.

It happened on Hope Street, near the intersection of Gillette Road shortly after 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived the barn was engulfed in flames.

Everyone made it out of the adjacent home safely.

A car was destroyed in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.