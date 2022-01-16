Crews responding to two structure fires in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Multiple area crews are on scene for two structure fires on Main Street in Palmyra.

The calls came in shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.

You are advised to avoid the area if possible.

We have a reporter heading to the scene.

The fires are in the 400-500 block section of Main Street.

We are continuing to gather information and will bring you updates.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.