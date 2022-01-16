Crews responding to two structure fires in Palmyra
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Multiple area crews are on scene for two structure fires on Main Street in Palmyra.
The calls came in shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.
You are advised to avoid the area if possible.
The fires are in the 400-500 block section of Main Street.
