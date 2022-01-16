Advertisement

Crews responding to two structure fires in Palmyra

(WIFR)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Multiple area crews are on scene for two structure fires on Main Street in Palmyra.

The calls came in shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.

You are advised to avoid the area if possible.

We have a reporter heading to the scene.

The fires are in the 400-500 block section of Main Street.

We are continuing to gather information and will bring you updates.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Fire Department was called to a house fire on Broadway Sunday morning.
Fire destroys home in Bangor Sunday morning
14 more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths
Basketball
Two announcers fired after inappropriate comments during basketball broadcast
80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Belfast
First Alert Weather
Cold again tonight; snow, strong winds on Monday

Latest News

80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Belfast
The fire broke out on Hope Street, near the intersection of Gillette Road, shortly after 10 p.m.
Fire destroys barn, home in Hope
Police say the driver, Anthony Beck, 42, of Caribou, was driving on interstate 95 in Island...
Five hospitalized after crash on I-95 in Island Falls
Warmer today; snow, rain and wind on Monday