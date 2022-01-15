Advertisement

Samoset Resort brings back Ice Bar

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures dropping this weekend, Samoset Resort in Rockport has returned with one cool way to socialize.

Their 10th Ice Bar is back Friday through Sunday, as well as Jan. 21-22.

The photos seen in the video above are from this year’s all-new display.

The ice comes from New Hampshire in 300-pound blocks.

The final result is more than 18,000 pounds of ice transformed into sculptures and bar seating in just five days’ time.

Officials say it’s a one-of-a-kind experience.

”There’s nothing like it anywhere else, especially because of the talent of our creative professional chefs, what they’re able to do with carving ice,” said general manager Connie Russell. “Some people dress up too, just to be funny - I have a Tito’s sweater on. Come out and dress warm, and be with your friends.”

You can purchase tickets online at SamosetResort.com.

A portion of proceeds will go to the Pope Memorial Humane Society.

