Maine’s virtual-only 81st Agricultural Trades Show a success

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s 81st Agricultural Trades Show was forced online-only for the second consecutive year, but that didn’t dampen the festivities.

Producers, business owners and industry experts shared information, tips and trends in virtual forums.

Topics included forestry, pest management, business consultation and what to know about PFAS contamination.

The show also included the announcement of $2 million in USDA grants that will help Maine’s farms.

Officials tell us these grants will go a long way in advancing Maine’s farming future.

”I think sometimes people forget that agricultural enterprises are businesses,” said Nancy McBrady, the bureau director for Maine DACF. “These are businesses that employ people in your local communities, that are anchors within their rural communities, and they need support just as much as any other type of manufacturer business. So, to have something dedicated to agriculture and advancing Maine’s markets within agriculture is just really appreciated.”

McBrady says the best way to support your local agricultural business is to buy local at farmer’s markets and grocery stores.

