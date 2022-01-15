Advertisement

Maine’s virtual-only 81st Agricultural Trades Show a success

Maine Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry website
Maine Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry website(Maine DACF)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s 81st Agricultural Trades Show was forced online-only for the second consecutive year, but that didn’t dampen the festivities.

Producers, business owners and industry experts shared information, tips and trends in virtual forums.

Topics included forestry, pest management, business consultation and what to know about PFAS contamination.

The show also included the announcement of $2 million in USDA grants that will help Maine’s farms.

Officials tell us these grants will go a long way in advancing Maine’s farming future.

”I think sometimes people forget that agricultural enterprises are businesses,” said Nancy McBrady, the bureau director for Maine DACF. “These are businesses that employ people in your local communities, that are anchors within their rural communities, and they need support just as much as any other type of manufacturer business. So, to have something dedicated to agriculture and advancing Maine’s markets within agriculture is just really appreciated.”

We shared the full list of agricultural businesses that received grants yesterday - you can find that here.

McBrady says the best way to support your local agricultural business is to buy local at farmer’s markets and grocery stores.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was taken to the hospital today after a truck hauling a trailer filled...
One person sent to hospital after truck falls off I-95 overpass in Howland
A crash between a pick up truck and a school bus Friday morning injured nine people including...
Students injured in crash involving school bus in Newburgh Friday morning
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,413 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine hits new record with 436 hospitalizations reported
First Alert Weather
Accumulating Snow Likely Friday, Bitterly Cold Saturday

Latest News

It's one "cool" way to socialize.
Samoset Resort brings back Ice Bar
Active outbreaks and 30-day case totals are up from last week.
Maine schools see rise in COVID cases, outbreaks
Johnson Hall in Gardiner
Anonymous $500,000 matching donation boosts Johnson Hall’s theater renovation effort
Basketball
Two announcers fired after inappropriate comments during basketball broadcast