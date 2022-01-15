Mainers brave the cold with Polar Plunge

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The cold weather did not stop some Mainers from jumping into the water for a cause.

Cold Water Connections held their first annual Polar Plunge into Belfast Harbor Saturday morning.

They donated $5,500 to multiple organizations that help resettle refugees in the state of Maine.

Including Immigrant Resource Center of Maine and the Capital Area New Mainers Project.

The temperature outside was two degrees with 25 mile per hour wind gusts.

But people still showed up to support a cause that means a lot to Maine’s refugee community.

And they know their donations will go a long way.

“They organize getting winter coats for refugees. You don’t think of that as something that needs to be done in a refugee quarter, but in Maine that is something that very much needs to be done. The exactness of the fundraiser isn’t going to be there, but I think the heart of it is still going to be there. With the people willing to come out and brave the weather and go in,” said Collin Brewster Cunning, Cold Water Connections.

18 people were registered to take the dip today, but only four actually made it into the frigid water.

For those still interested, Cold Water Connections will hold another Polar Plunge tomorrow morning at the same location at 10 am.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.